Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Increases TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$86.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Laurentian lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.46.

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$2.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$88.66. 1,224,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,263. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.45.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

