Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON GNC traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.20 ($1.48). 4,303,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,343. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £596.01 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Get Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) alerts:

About Greencore Group plc (GNC.L)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.