Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.83 ($5.17).

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 343.90 ($4.49). The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.43. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

