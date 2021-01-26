Rotten Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $184,819.57 and $3,959.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00850584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.28 or 0.04476628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 55,541,516 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

