Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $53.40 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Stratis has a market cap of $53.40 million and $821,538.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

