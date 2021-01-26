Ardor Market Cap Reaches $80.33 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $80.33 million and $5.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

