Planning Directions Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.