Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,699 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 195,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

