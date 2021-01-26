Spinnaker Trust Purchases 27,723 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 411.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 193,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $212.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

