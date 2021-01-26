United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $97,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.06. 104,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

