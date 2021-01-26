Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.