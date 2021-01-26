Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $804.18 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $860.72 million and approximately $804.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00022946 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.32 or 0.04162258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

