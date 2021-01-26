Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 588,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

