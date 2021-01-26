Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $186.65 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $10.66 or 0.00033045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00268293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00103047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

