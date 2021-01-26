Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

