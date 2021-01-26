Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.22. 37,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

