Sawyer & Company Inc Has $593,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.73. The company had a trading volume of 183,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.39 and a 200-day moving average of $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

