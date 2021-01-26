Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 1,294,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

