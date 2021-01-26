Ironwood Financial llc Buys 20,881 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

