Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,136 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. 287,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

