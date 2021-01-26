AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.25

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 172733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (NYSE:IMPX)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.