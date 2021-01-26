Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report sales of $159.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.44 million. TowneBank posted sales of $139.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $625.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.81 million to $631.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $590.31 million, with estimates ranging from $581.11 million to $599.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after buying an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

