ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.10

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1820285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 709.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

