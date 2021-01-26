$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce sales of $115.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the lowest is $114.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $442.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,631. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

