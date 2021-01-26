Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce sales of $19.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.64 million and the lowest is $18.73 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 362,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,171. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

