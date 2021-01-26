Injective Protocol Price Reaches $8.37 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $127.72 million and $36.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00026099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

