Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.41 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.07. 24,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

