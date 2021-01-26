Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

