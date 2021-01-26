CF Industries (CF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00.

1/12/2021 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,061. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.