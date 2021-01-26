SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

SPSM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. 47,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

