Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,082. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.