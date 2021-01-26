Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. 655,968 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.