KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.25% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,087,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after buying an additional 486,653 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,670 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,223,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,689,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

