Arcblock Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

