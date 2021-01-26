Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.31-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5-5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.43.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.