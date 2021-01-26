Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $253.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.23 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 186,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $2,525,882.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $7,765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

