GateToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.31 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and $18.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,208,135 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.