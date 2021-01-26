Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Reaches $58.65 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $293.24 or 0.00915417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

