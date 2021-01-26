Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce sales of $92.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.40 million and the lowest is $87.30 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $386.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $417.26 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 785.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,742. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.