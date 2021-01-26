$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $27.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $26.52 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.92 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

KRP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 193,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,566. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

