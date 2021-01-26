Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.85. 28,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

