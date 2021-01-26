Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.