TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

