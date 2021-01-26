Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $203.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

