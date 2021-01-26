Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 180,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

