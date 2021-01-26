OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $312.52. The company had a trading volume of 79,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,134. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

