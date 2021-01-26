10,026 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,374,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.