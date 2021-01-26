OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

