Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

AJX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,626. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $240.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

