Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) & China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) Head to Head Review

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than China Medicine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.22 $173.55 million $3.10 18.74

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Risk & Volatility

China Medicine has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.54% 19.18% 8.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats China Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

